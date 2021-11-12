SHELTON - Since mid-September, declines in coronavirus cases have been seen nearly every other day in Mason, Thurston and Kitsap counties, according to the state department of Health.
To put things into perspective, Mason County had a coronavirus case rate of 717 per 100,000 on Oct. 21. As of Nov. 12, that rate fell to 517 per 100,000.
336 new coronavirus cases were reported by the health district over the last 14 days, with 61 new cases report on Friday.
According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), cases are expected to marginally rise in mid-December and taper off at the end of February, but only if mask protocols are kept as is in Washington state.
Based on IHME’s projections, infection levels should return to where they were in April 2021 and are predicted to continue on a downward trend from there.