State health officials are cautioning the unvaccinated about the Delta variant of the coronavirus due to its ability to spread more rapidly than other strains of the virus.
The Delta variant in combination with the easing of restrictions appears to be contributing to the climb in cases in Thurston and Kitsap counties.
According to the latest data, the two-week case rate per 100K has over quadrupled in Kitsap County over the last month with 87.4 cases per 100,000. Per-week cases in Kitsap ascended from 60 per week during the last week of June, to 238 new coronavirus cases in the last week of July.
Thurston County has already recorded 352 new infections since August 2 with the weekly recording date ending on August 8. The first full week of August appears poised to be, at least, the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in a week on record since the pandemic began.
As of last Friday, Mason County had a case rate of 123 per 100,000 with 80 cases in the last two weeks. The next coronavirus updated for Mason County will be released on Friday, Aug. 6.