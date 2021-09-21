The Mason County Community Development Director, as acting Fire Marshal, and in partnership with the Mason County Fire Chiefs' Association, has determined that current weather conditions within Mason County have created substantial fire dangers and that there is a need to enact restriction on outdoor burning to all lands regulated by Mason County. This burn restriction applies to OUTDOOR BURNING, including land clearing and yard debris. Recently received moisture allows a relaxation regarding recreational fires.
This restriction allows recreational fires in conforming fire pits. The use of charcoal briquettes, gas and propane barbecues will continue to be allowed under the restrictions.