ALLYN, WA - Republican Travis Couture announced today the kick off of his campaign for State House of Representatives in the 35th district, position #2 – a seat vacated by Rep. Drew MacEwen as he embarks on his campaign for the State Senate.
“I am concerned with the direction of Washington State. State government is too big, intrusive, expensive, and focused on the wrong priorities,” said Couture. “I am particularly concerned with the erosion of public safety, K-12 education, and our Constitutional Rights. This is a critical time in our State and Nation’s history, and as someone with four young kids, I want to play a key role in creating a better future for them and the families of the 35th district.”
A U.S. Navy submarine veteran and program manager for Lockheed Martin, Couture has served the community and Nation with honor, and now manages billions of dollars in strategic defense assets and projects. Couture was formerly the Chairman of the Mason County Republican Party, and has multiple times been given “A” ratings with the NRA for gun rights and “Outstanding” ratings with CAPR for the protection of property rights.
Travis has been endorsed by many community leaders, notably retired U.S. Navy Commanding Officer Chris Kline who said, “From the very beginning, Travis punched above his weight as a leader and it was during critical times that Travis proved his resilience and sense of optimism.” Kline continued, “I could always rely on Travis to be the one showing up to greet any challenge with a smile, and faith that he would either find a way or make one.”
Two former Mayors of Shelton, Gary Cronce and Bob Rogers, are supporting Couture. Rogers said of Couture, “I have known Travis for many years during which he has been an unwavering supporter of placing decision making in the hands of families and individuals, not the government. We need a representative in Olympia that not only has the knowledge and interest to bring needed change to our state government, but also the passion to stand up and be heard no matter what the situation.”
Couture boasts major support from within his own party, including by State Rep. Jesse Young of the neighboring 26th district. “Travis will be a champion for law enforcement, first responders, and public safety, which means our families will be safer with him at the helm. Most importantly, he will unconditionally defend our Constitutional rights”, said Young. Couture is thus far endorsed by the Kitsap County and Mason County Republican Parties and the Mason County Republican Women.
Couture and his family live in Allyn. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership, and has volunteered with many organizations including United Way, Kiwanis at Theler Center, and various veterans’ groups. Couture is also an avid hockey player, and is the captain of a Kitsap league hockey team.
The Couture campaign kickoff will be held in early May at Veterans Memorial Hall in Shelton. For more information visit www.traviscouture.com