Covid-19 Status Update for October 4, 2021
- New cases – 87 (3-day total; October 2-4, 2021)
- New Deaths – 0
- Hospitalizations in county – 10
- Hospitalizations out of county – 2
- Cases in Last 14 Days –382
- Rate/100,000 – 588
- Mason Co. Total Tests- 73,091 Not able to update by state currently
- Total Population Vaccinated- 50.3% Not updated by state at time of email)
Note From WA DOH: On September 15, 2021, DOH stopped updating all metrics on the Testing tab and the testing data displayed on the Demographics tab. This pause will remain in effect through October 31, 2021. During this time, DOH will work to increase its capacity to process the increased testing data volume received in the last few months.