Due to heavy rains Department of Enterprise Services crews are preparing for and taking steps to address potential flooding at Capitol Lake, including Heritage Park the morning of Wednesday, March 2.
Enterprise Services are asking people to be careful as they commute and do business around the lake during that time.
Crews are taking steps to ready for a response, including staging materials in the area such as sandbags. Enterprise Services crews also are coordinating their efforts with the City of Olympia crews to reduce risk for any potential downtown flooding.
Affected areas
If flooding occurs, then Capitol Lake and Heritage Park will be partially or completely closed.
For potential impacts to the rest of the City and the City’s response to those impacts refer to the City of Olympia Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as any City news releases.
Flood monitoring
The DES flood monitoring tool helps the agency lessen the risk and severity of flooding by taking action to reduce lake levels, predict when flooding may occur, and better collaborate with the City of Olympia in advance when conditions are such that Capitol Lake cannot be drawn down enough to prevent flooding. The flood forecast tool examines:
- Tide levels
- Barometric pressure, which can change the tide levels by 1 to 2 feet
- Wind direction and speed
- Lake level settings
- Deschutes River current and advanced projected flows
Who to call
If you witness flooding within the bike or travel lanes near Capitol Lake tomorrow, please drive carefully and once you can safely make a phone call contact Olympia’s Public Works Dispatch at (360) 753-8333.