OLYMPIA - Washington’s chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA) is joining several other Muslim faith-based groups at the Islamic Center of Olympia after an explosive device was set off in front of the facility on Nov. 23.
The groups will gather today (Friday, Dec. 3) at around 11:45 a.m. in a showing of solidarity to signify that the incident will not be tolerated. The gathering will begin at 11:45 a.m. and last through the duration of midday service (which begins at 12:15 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m.) The gathering is open to the public and is designed to show support and affirmation of the region’s Muslim community.
As far as the explosion is concerned, video captured a car driving by the mosque with someone tossing an explosive device on the ground in front of the mosque and speeding away seconds before the explosion occurs. Neighbors say the blast was strong enough to be heard up to two miles away. No one was hurt and there was no property damage.
Imraan Siddiqi, the Executive Director at CAIR Washington, said this attack is yet another in a recent string of attacks on houses of worship:
"This is now the third mosque attack in the past two months in Washington state,” Siddiqi said. “Add this to the fact that members of the Olympia Muslim community have experienced various hate incidents over recent years - this gives the community a sense of concern as to the pattern that is taking place. We call on law enforcement to investigate this incident thoroughly and find the perpetrator."