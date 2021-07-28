SHELTON - A Port Orchard man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a laundromat customer in Belfair early Wednesday morning.
Mason County Chief Deputy Jason Dracobly says the victim was watching television at around 6:30 a.m. at Belfair Laundry when his alleged attacker, Ryan Rooney of Port Orchard, came up from behind and stabbed the victim several times.
Rooney fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Dracobly says it appears the victim is going to survive.
Dracobly says the stabbing was unprovoked and the reason behind the act of violence is under investigation. Dracobly says the victim “knew of” Rooney from 20 years ago, but the pair did not appear to associate with each other.
After fleeing the crime scene, Rooney was located by authorities on foot in the brush in the Tahuya River Valley area later in the day.
Rooney now faces charges of attempted homicide.
In 2016, Rooney was reportedly sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to strangle a woman with a cable and stabbed a man in the neck with a screwdriver. According to the Kitsap Sun, Rooney stabbed himself in the hand in an expression of remorse for what he had done. The Kitsap Sun reports that Rooney was suspected to be on meth during those attacks.
The newspaper reports that Rooney has lengthy criminal history, including 12 felony convictions in Kitsap and Mason counties; charges prior to his assault crimes were drug or theft related.