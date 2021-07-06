Election season is here!  Time for more Candidate Conversations.  Jeff Slakey sat down with the candidates for a variety of races.  Watch, learn and Share these videos on social media.  Thank you to all the candidates who spoke with iFIBER One KMAS.

SHELTON CITY COUNCIL #4

The August Primary is rapidly approaching, and the Shelton City Council could see some changes this year. Jeff Slakey had a chance to talk with the candidates running for the Shelton City Council.

This conversation is with Eric Onisko, current Councilmember for the Shelton City Council in Seat #4. Eric is running unopposed this cycle and will be seated again for another term.

https://sheltonwa.gov/

https://masoncountyelections.us/voting/

Join Jeff Slakey and Spencer Hughes weekday mornings with the latest in local news around the South Sound and beyond on am1030, fm103.3 or streaming at ifiberonenewsradio.com or via the TuneIn app and others.

SHELTON CITY COUNCIL #6

This conversation is with Tyler “Mad Dog” Elliot, running for the Shelton City Council in Seat #6. This race only has 2 candidates running for the seat so they will not appear on the primary ballot. They will be on the November General Election Ballot for their race and seat.

This conversation is with Joe Schmit, current Councilmember for the Shelton City Council in Seat #6. This race only has 2 candidates running for the seat so they will not appear on the primary ballot. They will be on the November General Election Ballot for their race and seat.

SHELTON CITY COUNCIL #7

This conversation is with George Blush, running for the Shelton City Council, Seat #7. This is an open seat with 3 candidates running for the position. The top 2 will move on to the November General Election.

This conversation is with Trenton Powers, running for the Shelton City Council, Seat #7. This is an open seat with 3 candidates running for the position. The top 2 will move on to the November General Election.

This conversation is with Miguel Gutierrez, running for the Shelton City Council, Seat #7. This is an open seat with 3 candidates running for the position. The top 2 will move on to the November General Election.

