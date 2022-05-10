Election season is here!  Time for more Candidate Conversations.  Jeff Slakey sat down with the candidates for a variety of races.  Watch, learn and Share these videos on social media.  Thank you to all the candidates who spoke with iFIBER One KMAS.

Mason County Clerk

Election season is getting close so it's time for more Candidate Conversations. Meet and learn about Charles Rhodes who is running for Mason County Clerk.

Join Spencer Hughes weekday mornings with the latest in local news around the South Sound and beyond on am1030, fm103.3 or streaming at ifiberonenewsradio.com or via the TuneIn app and others.

Mason County Auditor

Election season is getting close so it's time for more Candidate Conversations. Meet and learn about Steve Duenkel who is running for Mason County Auditor.

Mason County Commissioner Position #3

Election season is getting close so it's time for more Candidate Conversations. Meet and learn about Mark Carlson who is running for Mason County Commissioner #3

