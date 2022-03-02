HOODSPORT - More than 3.5 million hatchery salmon became casualties of recent flooding in Mason County.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that extreme flooding early Monday morning sent a significant amount of debris into the hatchery’s intake system, resulting in inadequate flows to the hatchery incubation trays.
The salmon were scheduled to be released in April 2022.
Fall Chinook, and pink salmon were not affected by the debris flows. Local anglers and tribes rely on the hatcheries for fishing.
The loss accounts for about 9 percent of planned Hood Canal chum salmon releases between Hoodsport and McKernan hatcheries.
Hatchery crews will backfill the loss with surplus fry from the McKernan hatchery.