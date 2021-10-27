UNION - Traffic is being rerouted away from a mudslide that has completely covered at section of SR 106 in Union near Orre Nobles Road and Madrona Beach Lane.
Washington State Troopers say the slide happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. The slide sent mud, rock and about a dozen trees on to the roadway. The slide is blocking the highway in both directions.
Traffic is being detoured onto E. Dalby Road to E. McReavy Road. Crews intend to clear the slide at some point today.
No one was hurt.