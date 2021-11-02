OLYMPIA - In a tandem effort, Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies and Renton Police have identified the body and cause of death of a person who was found decomposing on the side of the road near Olympia in September.
Authorities have identified the person as 20-year-old Daniel Shur of Renton. Shur was found in a wooded area near the 2200 block of Reservation Road SE in Olympia.
Shur was initially reported missing on August 26, 2021 by an acquaintance who suspected that Shur left his home under duress. Despite the state of decomposition, Renton Police were able to determine that Shur had numerous stab wounds and died due to homicidal violence.
Shur was known to frequently buy and sell vehicles and may have had close relationships with regional car clubs. Renton detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who had transacted with Shur over the course of the last year or anyone who may have been traveling near the 2200 block of Reservation Road SE in Olympia between August 22, 2021 and September 24, 2021 and saw something suspicious.
The investigation into who killed sure and how his death transpired continues.