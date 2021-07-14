OLYMPIA - The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is present in the south sound according to the state’s department of health.
In Mason County, there are two cases of the Delta variant, there are seven in Thurston County, and one in Kitsap County.
Health officials say variants of the virus are identified through genomic sequencing at the state’s department of health laboratory.
The Delta variant is substantially more transmissible than both the Alpha variant and the original COVID-19 strain and is spreading fastest in areas where vaccination rates are low.
The following information is WA Health Department data detailing the number of COVID-19 cases by variant, per county in its report published on July 14: