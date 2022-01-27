SHELTON - Mason Health has overhauled the way it handles staffing shortages per the direction of the Center for Disease Control amid the worst pandemic wave yet.
Mason Health is adhering to “Contingency Capacity Staffing,” which allows healthcare workers that have tested positive for COVID, or had a “high-risk exposure,” to return to work sooner than under standard guidance.
The early returns are contingent upon the ability to meet requirements that protect patients and health care workers.
Contingency Capacity Staffing allows for the following:
- A team member with a positive COVID test result may voluntarily to return to work early after 5 days of isolation instead of the traditional 10 days of isolation if: The individuals are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, and fever free for 24 hours without a fever-reducing medication.
- Wearing an N95 mask for the remainder of their 10-day isolation period. This will be for source control and does not require a fit-test.
- An asymptomatic team member with a high-risk exposure, defined as being exposed to someone with COVID for more than 15 minutes, without a mask, and within six feet, may return to work if: They have received a vaccine booster. Are fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and test negative on day 2 and day 5, post exposure.
The healthcare network will assess its staffing situation daily and will adjust based on its evolving needs. The return to work early of staff allowed under this plan is voluntary and is not mandatory.
Implementing alternative staffing plans is being done at number of hospitals in Washington according to the Washington State Department of Health.