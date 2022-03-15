Delivery company DoorDash announced Tuesday that it plans to refund its drivers a portion of U.S. fuel purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.
DoorDash says it will provide its drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. The drivers will get cash back for any gas bought, if even they aren’t completing deliveries at the time.
In addition, DoorDash says it will begin paying weekly bonuses for drivers accruing the most miles. For example, drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15.
DoorDash says it is not passing the increased costs of fuel onto customers at this time and its programs are scheduled to run through April.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week