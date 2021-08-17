SHELTON - In an effort to mitigate its driver shortage, Mason Transit Authority will suspend three bus routes starting Aug. 23.
Riders are being asked to plan for the temporary closures of route 4, Route 16, and all zipper routes. MTA recommends Route 16 riders use route 6 and zipper route riders use routes 5 or 7. Route 4 riders are encouraged to use Dial-A-Ride for necessary appointments.
“Driver recruitment is an issue for all transit systems right now. It’s important that we scale our routes to the workforce we have so that we don’t have to spot cancel buses. This way we can maintain regularly scheduled, reliable service for all parts of the county,” said Mike Ringgenberg, operations manager.
MTA is seeking applicants for available driver positions. Anyone interested in applying can visit masontransit.org.
“We train our drivers, so no experience is needed. It’s a great job with good benefits and a sense of service to the community,” Ringgenberg said.