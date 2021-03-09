SHELTON - Washington State Troopers have revealed the names of others involved in a wrong-way crash that resulted in the arrest of a Shelton man on Saturday, March 6.
A press memo reveals that 39-year-old Branden Malleck of Shelton was under the influence when he began traveling the wrong direction on SR 101 just south of the SR 3 interchange.
Just before 11 a.m., Malleck collided with an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lanes of SR 101.
The vehicle hit by Malleck injured the driver, 67-year-old James Byrd of the Skokomish Nation and 41-year-old passenger, Misty Byrd of Shelton, who was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a crushed knee. A second passenger, 21-year-old Hailey Brown of the Skokomish Nation was unhurt.
Malleck has been arrested for vehicular assault and DUI.
The Byrd family says James and his passengers were on their way to his wife's funeral when the wreck happened. Byrd was unable to attend his wife's ceremony.