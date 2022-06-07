SHELTON - A man is behind bars tonight after getting into a fender bender with a State Trooper in Shelton Thursday night.
State Troopers say at around 10:30 p.m., a man traveling along SR 3 at Cole Rd. rear ended a State Trooper patrol vehicle. Troopers say the wreck was minor, but it did push the patrol vehicle’s rear bumper in. The driver of the causing vehicle allegedly try to leave the scene, but was quickly pulled over by the Trooper. It was later determined that the causing driver was under the influence and was arrested.
iFIBER ONE News is in the process of obtaining the charges being filed against the causing driver and his identity.