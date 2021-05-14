Out of an abundance of caution, Target has announced a decision to cease in-store sales of trading cards after a fight involving a firearm broke out in a Target parking in Wisconsin last week.
“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online, while supplies last.”
According to media reports, Target suspended the sales for the sake of safeguarding its employees and customers.
Pokemon cards and other trading cards of swelled in popularity during the pandemic. Early editions of the Pokemon card game are reportedly selling for thousands of dollars in online auctions, and some recently produced cards are considered to be valuable.
According to KOMO News, some desperate collectors have torn open cereal boxes on grocery shelves to get to special-edition cards inside.
Some collectors are camping outside Target stores before they open in order to get access to trading cards.
As for the fight that resulted in the suspension of in-store trading card sales, it happened in a Target parking lot in Wisconsin last week. A group of men reportedly attacked a shopper who was leaving the store. The victim in the attack drew a firearm, prompting nearby stores to impose lockdowns.