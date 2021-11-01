MAYTOWN - Thurston County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the murder of an elderly couple who were found dead in their Maytown-area home on Halloween.
Deputies responded to the home on a welfare check when family members became concerned that they could not reach the couple.
When deputies arrived, they did not get an answer at the door, but they could see through the window that someone was on the floor, not responding.
Deputies forced their way into the home and discovered a man and a woman in their 70’s had been killed. Deputies also found the couple’s 30-year-old son who was at the home, but was in violation of a no-contact order.
After interrogating the son, deputies were given probable cause to arrest and book the man into Thurston County’s jail for two counts of first-degree murder.
The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time until he is formally charged.