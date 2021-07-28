SHELTON - Washington State Troopers say a 96-year-old Shelton woman caused a crash on SR 101 after veering into oncoming traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say Kathleen Wilson of Shelton was going north on SR 101, approaching Wallace Boulevard, when she crossed the double yellow center line and struck a vehicle head on.
Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane just south of Sanderson Field north of downtown Shelton just after 3 p.m. Wilson and the driver in the other vehicle, 35-year-old Brandon Shellhart of Olympia, were taken to Mason General for treatment.
Both drivers were belted at the time of the crash.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.