SHELTON - Shelton city council candidate Tyler Elliot is denying stifling claims that he instigated a brawl in front of a bar in downtown Olympia on Monday night. Earlier Thursday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to the owner of the Cryptatropa Bar who says Elliot had driven through a crowd at another bar prior to allegedly after causing a stir at her establishment.
However, Elliot’s story somewhat counters the story told by the Olympia business owner.
Elliot says his troubles began at the Westside Tavern in Olympia when he was mistaken for a “heckler.”
“I hadn't played live music in a while, so when I heard about an open mic night in West Olympia, I thought it would be fun to play and sing a few comedy songs while I was in town on business. A rapper performed and as he finished his set someone heckled him. Somebody pointed me out of the crowd seemingly assuming that it must be one of the new guys in the room, and for whatever reason, he chose me. The rapper, infuriated, started coming at me from across the room, yelling, and his friends held him back. I said, "hey man, wasn't me." The room didn't feel good any more, and the host angry, so my friend finished her drink and we left. We piled into the truck and began to leave when the rapper, surrounded by 5-7 friends, started pointing at the truck and they began to rush towards us. I swerved quickly to the left and gassed it past them before they could get in front of us blocking the exit,” Elliot told iFIBER ONE News.
After the ordeal, Elliot says he went downtown to the Cryptatropa Bar. Earlier in the day, Elliot says he entered the bar to talk to the manager about a decorative item that would compliment her decor. However, Elliot says when he returned, conflict ensued between he and the manager of Cryptotropa Bar over his inability to provide a vaccination card. Elliot used the term “Nazi” to describe the situation and left as the conflict escalated.
As he walked away, Elliot claims he was “punched in the back of the head,” by someone whom he described as being “one of the characters in the mob from earlier in the evening.”
Elliot’s description of the conflict, according to his story, ended there and he returned to his home in Shelton. Over the last 48 hours, Elliot says he has been getting threats via phone, online, and outside his store. Elliot believes he is being targeted by the angry group because of his politics.
The Cryptatropa’s owner says police had been contacted, but police were unable to immediately disclose any info about the case.
Elliot says he has not been contacted by police about the incident.