Residents living in the Skokomish Valley area, river floodwaters are rising fast with imminent flooding and road closures expected. If you live in a flood-prone area, you must either evacuate the area immediately or be prepared to shelter in place for at least 72 hours. We expect more road closures with some areas cut-off and inaccessible as early as 3:00 pm today, Thursday, January 6, 2022
The 800 line and Ells Hill Road are already closed and inaccessible. We are expecting floodwaters to rise as high as 17’ 6” by midnight pm tonight.
All drivers please exercise extreme caution and be alert to current river conditions. Conditions can change rapidly, and travel should be limited during flood events.