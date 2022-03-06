(KMAS) Shelton School District Superintendent Wyeth Jessee had a conversation with Jeff Slakey on Daybreak this week about some exciting and much anticipated news—the end of the mask mandate for most indoor situations, including schools.
“I’m really looking forward to getting the masks off. It’s time,” Jessee said.
The schools have been preparing for this and getting information out to students, parents, staff, and the public has been of paramount importance.
Superintendent Jessee made clear that even though masks will not be required as of March 12, those who choose to wear one will be respected and allowed to wear one without fear of intimidation or harassment.
In fact, he believes that there will be those who will continue to wear them out of a sense of safety. On a recent visit to California, Jessee saw people and families with masks despite the state no longer having an official mask mandate.
The Shelton School District has thankfully seen declining numbers of cases among students and staff, reflecting a downward trend across the state and the country as a whole.
“We have our own testing clinic that we’ve been running every day. We see what our positive test rate is and it’s now below 5% of those being tested,” the Superintendent said.
Jessee knows that there may be some families who choose not to come back to the in person, unmasked classroom model again.
A concern has been the significant number of students who have been unenrolled from the district and who are out there still in Mason County. Jessee believes there could be upwards of 300 students no longer in the local schools. His plan is to do all the district can to get them back into the classrooms.
“We already have a plan in place to go out there and reach them. Go door to door and see if there is something we can do to help them,” he said.
Jessee hopes that the falling transmission rates will inspire many to come back and put their children back into the good hands of the district educators.
“It’s way safer than it was,” he said in a confident and assured voice.
He also hopes to retain as much of the staff and instructors as possible going ahead under the new policies.
There’s a plan to host a Kick Off for their strategic plan in May. Jessee hopes it will be a great and welcome opportunity to reacquaint staff and get everyone enthusiastic for the exciting work ahead.
It will also be a nice opportunity for everyone to see each other’s faces again, something they have not been able to do for nearly two years.
And perhaps to also do something most of us have not been able to do for a long time—shake each other’s hands.