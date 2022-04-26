Shelton-area skydivers who belong to the family who own Skydive Kapowsin at Sanderson Field are arguably still among the ‘best of the best’ at jumping out of aircraft. Unfortunately, one of the two cousins’ who couldn’t get back into one of planes after it began behaving erratically during its dive; that has prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Lifelong pilots and skydivers Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, both of Shelton, flew over the desert in Eloy, Arizona on Sunday when the crash of one of the planes occurred.
The duo’s stunt aired live on Hulu on Sunday, April 24 in front of a national audience. The pair planned to send their Cessna 182 planes into tandem nose dives at 14,000 feet and jump out midair to switch planes and regain control of both in mid-flight and land them safely. Yet, things didn’t quite turn out as planned.
Andy Farrington landed safely by parachute after the plane he was expected to take control of, violently dove towards the ground. Luke Aikins managed to regain control of the plane Andy took off in and landed it safely.
According to the event’s sponsor and organizer, Red Bull, the stunt was described as a “first-of-its-kind jump.”
According to the New York Times, the FAA said it had denied a request for an exemption from federal regulations that cover the safe operation of an aircraft. In the request, Aikins reportedly sought the exemption because “during the swap, both aircraft will be unoccupied.”
The following is an excerpt taken from a New York Times article that was published this week:
In a reply, dated April 22 and signed by Robert C. Carty, the deputy executive director for flight standards service at the F.A.A., the agency said that granting an exemption “would not be in the public interest” and that the agency could not “find that the proposed operation would not adversely affect safety.”
Despite flying since they were 16 and both have 5,000 jumps together under their belt, it apparently wasn’t enough to get the FAA to make an exception.
Both planes were reportedly retro-fitted with custom-built autopilot systems which would allow them to remain on the appropriate trajectory. The planes were also equipped with a speed brake and larger wheels to slow the descent rate and allow the skydivers to catch up to their planes.
The impact of the plane crash was softened when a parachute deployed from the tail of the vacant plane, likely reducing the risk of an explosion or fire.