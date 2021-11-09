HOODSPORT - A camping trip in the Olympic National forest near Hoodsport turned tragic for a 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend last Thursday.
Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell says Emer Valdez of Wellfleet, Massachusetts was camping with her boyfriend at the Staircase campground when a large maple tree fell on their tent. The two were sleeping in the tent at around 5 a.m. when the 100 to 150-year-old tree dropped on them.
The coroner says Valdez was killed instantly and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Sam Donnelly of Massachusetts, suffered a leg injury. The tree also crushed their car.
The coroner says Valdez died from internal decapitation in which the spinal column separates from the base of the skull.
The incident was investigated by the National Park Service. The incident was ruled as 'accidental.'