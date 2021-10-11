OLYMPIA, WA – Family Education & Support Services is excited to announce its Fall Carnivalesque Gala Oct. 29 at the Olympia Country and Golf Club. The charity event raises awareness and funds for Family Education & Support Services Regional Resilience Center. The non-profit organization works hand-in-hand with many partners to provide quality services that help children and families in Thurston, Mason and Lewis counties – and beyond – to thrive.
Carnivalesque is not your neighborhood’s big top. Be ready to be transported to a joyful connection of many elements and layers that will be peeled away over time, as all the fantastical surprises are teased out. For now, think Gala, think fancy dress, think the connection between good and evil. Think “The Great Gatsby,” think about the Great Depression and the emergence of life and creativity that came from individuals around music, art and fashion.
Get ready for gorgeous food, satisfying drinks, indulgent chocolates and desserts. You’ll have a night filled with wonderful entertainment and entertaining games. Use your Carnivalesque tickets to get your palm read, have a portrait made, bid for your favorite song and play games like you’re a kid. Enjoy wandering acrobatics, magicians and storytellers. Watch a live performance and mix and mingle with new and old friends.
Your safety is paramount to create a stress-free environment. A vaccination card or 72-hour negative COVID test will be checked at the door.
Pull out that fancy outfit you haven’t worn in two years (or treat yourself and buy a new one), and join us Oct. 29 for the Family Education and Support Services’ Carnivalesque Gala!
Your general admission ticket will include entry to all the fun, plus some Carnivalesque tickets to get you started on the drinks and activities.
Need MORE fun than this enticement? Purchase a VIP ticket, and enjoy the four-course VIP dinner beforehand. Dinner will include a wine- or whiskey-tasting right at your table.
Check out the FESS website and follow us @familyess on Facebook and Instagram to learn all the latest news as we answer questions, tell you more about all the fun, and offer ticket sales on Oct. 1.