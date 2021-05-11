BELFAIR - We now know who was at the wheel of an SUV that struck a tree in Belfair yesterday afternoon.
Washington state troopers say the crash killed 37-year-old Christopher Giddings of Shelton.
Authorities say Giddings was piloting his new Ford Bronco when he left the road and careened into a tree near Judy Lane on SR 3 just south of the city limits of Belfair.
Troopers say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
The reason why Giddings left the road in the first place remains under investigation.