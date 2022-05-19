Thanks to U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program, Sanderson Field will soon get some needed upgrades.
The Port of Shelton recently received $270,000 for an improvement project set for 2022. The project includes the installation of airfield guidance signs, installation of taxiway lighting, and rehabilitation of the taxiway.
The FAA awarded more than $608 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants to airports across the country last Thursday. Washington state airports received 29 grants totaling $38.68 million dollars, the second-highest allocation to any one state.
AIP grants fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.