SHELTON – A small fire in the galley of a 30-foot sailboat caused about $6,000 of damage to the vessel at a fire reported Thursday night at the Shelton Yacht Club, located at 701 East Pine Street.
The fire was reported at 8:47 p.m. to 9-1-1. Units from Central Mason Fire and EMS arrived within two minutes of the alarms receipt and found the fire had been confined and extinguished due to the quick actions of the boat’s owner and a neighbor.
The cause of the fire has been determined accidental and there were no injuries.
Also responding to assist in this alarm were Mason County Fire District’s #4 and #11, as well as the Shelton Police Department.
