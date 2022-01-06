HOODSPORT - A Hoodsport man got one of the worst wake-up calls you can get after an early morning dog walk in the yard ended with him getting pinned underneath during a partial roof collapse over his porch.
Fire officials say the collapse happened at around 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Authorities say the roof had collapsed under the extreme weight of the heavy snow. Unable to free himself, the man had been pinned for four hours until a neighbor noticed and cut a portion of the rubble off to relief pressure on the man.
Firefighters arrived at 11 a.m. It took about 30 minutes to free the man, who had sustained some crushing injuries and hypothermia. The collapse victim was transported to Tacoma General Hospital for his injuries.
The home where the collapse happened was situated off Mountain Drive in Lake Cushman.
Mason County’s Emergency Management Division are putting residents on notice about the increased weight of the snow in combination of the recent rainfall. Officials say the weight per square foot is suspected to be 20 lbs. to 50 lbs.
In total, four roofs in the Lake Cushman area collapsed over the last few days due to the extraordinary weight of the exceptional amount of snow fall in the area.