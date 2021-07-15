BELFAIR - Football legend Mike Tice managed to prove himself time and time again after spending 14 seasons as a tight end in the NFL. Now, he’s proving that he’s a good person by ponying up the capital needed to buy new football jerseys for a local football program, while showing kids the ropes on how to be better at football.
On July 31, The Mike Tice Foundation will host a youth football clinic at North Mason High School. The clinic is being conducted in partnership with North Mason High School and North Mason Pee Wees. The one-day free youth football clinic is for grades 3 through 8. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. Player will learn skills and drills from former NFL, College and High School Coaches and Players. Lunch will be provided and special guest speakers will be presenting throughout the day.
Mike Tice played for the Seattle Seahawks from 1981 to 1988 and returned Seattle for a two-season stay after a one-year stint with the Washington Redskins in 1989. Tice would play for the Minnesota Vikings through the mid-90’s where he would end up becoming head coach of the NFL franchise in the early 2000’s.
Last year, Tice helped cover the $1,700 difference needed to help pay for new home and away football jerseys for North Mason High School's football program.
Tice also serves as a volunteer assistant coach on North Mason's football team.
Tice resides in Victor, Washington across North Bay from the town of Allyn.