(ELMA, WA) – To meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, Summit Pacific has partnered with Grays Harbor County Public Health and Curative to provide testing in Elma. Testing is free for patients and has the capacity to provide up to 200 tests per day.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kiosk is located in the parking lot of Summit Pacific’s Elma Family Medicine Clinic, at 575 E Main St. Bldg. #2 in Elma.
Testing is available by walk-up, though appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at https://curative.com/sites/32254. Or visit www.SummitPacificMedicalCenter.org and look for the “COVID-19 Testing” button on the top right of the homepage.
Curative’s kiosk uses the shallow nasal swabbing technique and delivers test results to patients electronically within 24 to 48 hours. For more information on Curative and COVID-19 tests, visit curative.com.