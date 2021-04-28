SHELTON - A lot of state money has been set aside to fund several important projects within the city of Shelton.
As the 2021 legislative session came to a close, legislators came to terms on a capital budget.
The agreement on the budget was to the benefit of Shelton.
According to city officials, the state budget includes $2.05 million for the rehabilitation of Well 1, including the conversion of the water transmission main. The proposed budget also includes an additional $2.05 million for the design and construction of a 750,000-gallon reclaimed water storage tank at the satellite wastewater treatment plant. Both projects will guarantee that the city can provide safe, high-quality drinking water to its residents. In addition, $900,000 in grants to support the clean-up at the C-Street landfill was included in the capital budget.
The capital budget is still awaiting the governor’s signature for final approval.
The city of Shelton credited the support of state legislators who represent the area as the reason why the funding was secured.