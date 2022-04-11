(SEATTLE, Wash. – April 1, 2022) Green Diamond Resource Company officials announced today that Jason Callahan will serve was as policy and communications manager for Green Diamond Resource Company. He replaces Patti Case, who is retiring in May 2022.
Callahan will be based at the company’s office in Shelton, Wash., and handle external engagement for Green Diamond in Washington, Oregon, Montana and throughout the US South. He will maintain and build the company’s working relationships elected officials, legislative staff, lobbyists, trade associations, tribal leaders, state agency leadership and conservation and environmental non-governmental organizations. He will also be advancing Green Diamond’ strategies to promote sound policy in state legislative, regulatory and local governmental arenas. A veteran government relations professional, Callahan most recently worked as director of governmental relations at Washington Forest Protection Association, where he represented working forest landowners throughout the state on priority issues affecting their investments and the forest environment. Prior to that, Callahan served as non-partisan counsel to the Washington State House of Representatives, covering natural resources issues.
“We are excited to welcome Jason to our Public Affairs team – his deep background in analyzing and advocating on natural resources issues, positive outlook, and ability to connect with key decision makers, makes him a perfect fit for this role,” said Julia Kertz Grant, Director of Policy, Partnerships and Sustainability.
Callahan holds a Juris Doctorate in Law from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Resource Management from West Virginia University. He is a member of the Washington State Bar Association. Callahan serves on regional and statewide boards at the Capitol Land Trust, Pacific Education Institute, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition and other organizations.