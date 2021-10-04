(SHELTON, Wash., - October 1, 2021) – Green Diamond Resource Company representatives today announced that the company has opened gates in its Western Washington operations for recreation, effective immediately.
“These are working forest lands, and safety is our highest priority,” said Patti Case, public affairs manager for Green Diamond. “An open gate may be a sign that forest management activity is taking place,” she said. “Visitors should be cautious.”
More information, including details about signage, rules and vicinity maps are available online athttps://www.greendiamond.com/recreation/washington-lands/. Visitors to Green Diamond land are encouraged to report illegal activity. "Anyone who witnesses illegal activity should call 911 immediately," Case said. Those who learn about unlawful activities are also encouraged to call the Green Diamond Tip Hotline at 360-427-4090