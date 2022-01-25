OLYMPIA – A state legislator living in Allyn is backing a bill that would scale back the governor’s authority to implement state-of-emergency orders in Washington state.
According to Section 1 of House Bill 1772, “The legislature recognizes that the executive branch is well-equipped to confront emergencies and lead responses. However, for long-lasting states of emergency when the continuity of government has not been disrupted, the legislature finds that each of the branches of government has a role to play. Accordingly, this act is designed to ensure adequate legislative involvement in long-lasting states of emergency.”
Republican State Representative Dan Griffey is among the dozen-plus legislators sponsoring the bill.
The proposed bill can be read in full here.