Another batch of ballots were counted Thursday afternoon at the Mason County Auditors Office and in the Shelton City Council race 7, Miguel Gutierrez took the lead over George W. Blush 714 – 711, with 17 write-ins.
The other close contest is the North Mason Schools Operations Levy, with it still passing after the third count. The combined county totals from Mason and Kitsap are 2,564 Yes to 2,521 No.
There were no significant changes in any of the other races. The next ballot count will be on November 10 but it is unknown how many ballots may still be out. Out of 43,937 registered voters in the county the turnout at 39.62% or 17,406 votes.
Goto masoncountyelections.us for more information on this election cycle.