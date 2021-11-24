The final counts were tallied this week and in one of the closest races in recent memory, Miguel Gutierrez won the Shelton City Council 7 race over George W. Blush. After the first count on election night Blush had a lead but in the subsequent counts Gutierrez took the lead and held onto it. The final total was Gutierrez with 728 votes (49.59%) and Blush with 723 votes (49.25%). This close of a race automatically triggers a recount, that will happen on November 30, 2021.
In Mason County there was another close race that has triggered a recount, the North Mason School Board Director 5 Race between Arla Shephard Bull and Michael Curtin. Shephard Bull has 2,283 votes and Curtin has 2,261 votes. This recount will happen on December 1, 2021.
Learn More at https://masoncountyelections.us/