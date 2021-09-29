Once again, the Shelton/Mason County Chamber is partnering with Shelton Downtown Merchants to present Halloween Spooktacular. This year’s festivities will return to Railroad Ave with all activities being held outdoors. The community is invited for an evening of trick-or-treating with local businesses!
The event hours are 4:00-6:00p on Friday, October 29. Railroad Ave will be closed from First to Fifth, beginning at 1:00p.
What you need to know:
• This will be a ONE WAY event. No matter where you enter, proceed clockwise and exit accordingly.
• Everyone must wear a mask (and not just a Halloween mask).
• Social distancing will be observed; please keep space between your party and those ahead and behind you.