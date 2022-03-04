The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a fugitive in the South Sound is trying to evade law enforcement after it was found out he was going to try to kidnap an underage girl.
On Wednesday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office was investigating allegations that Roger Alan Heath had sexually assaulted an underage person. During the investigation, it was discovered that Roger was planning on fleeing Washington State with the victim, and attempted to lure her into his vehicle, but was unsuccessful. Heath now knows that authorities are looking for him and is trying to avoid capture.
Deputies believe he is hiding in the South Kitsap County area and may be armed.
He’s described as a 36-year-old white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5’9”, and 180lbs.
An arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree rape and luring of a child has been issued for Heath. Bail for Heath will be set at $1,000,000.
Anyone with information about Health’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616.