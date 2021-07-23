LACEY - Thurston County's health department is 'sounding the alarm' on toxic algae that has bloomed in Lake Pattison in southeast Lacey.
Lab results received Friday show that the algae bloom is producing unsafe levels of microcystin. Microcystin is a liver toxin and a possible human carcinogen. Microcystin can also induce illness in livestock and pets that drink affected water.
Reports show toxin levels at the sample site are 11 ug/L. The state advisory level for microcystin is 8.0 ug/L.
Staff will collect samples weekly until the algae bloom clears.