Join the Thurston County Chamber Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at The Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake for a Candidates Reception & Meet the Candidates Forum. Don't miss this celebration of politics, policy and people!
This event will feature the Port of Olympia Commissioner, District No. 2 candidates are Jessie W. Simmons and Bob Iyall and Port Commissioner, District No. 3 candidates are Amy Evans and Joel Hansen. The Port of Olympia Commissioner race is a pivotal race with regional significance.
Doug Mah, Director of Thurston Chamber’s Public Policy team, will moderate the discussion.
In addition, a large contingent of candidates running for public office in Thurston County will be at Forum and the Candidates Reception to meet and mingle with community and business leaders.
Candidates in all races are encouraged to arrive early and stay late for as much one-on-one conversation with Chamber members as possible.