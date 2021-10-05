Quilcene, WA, October 4, 2021— High Steel Bridge will close to all traffic for up to 2 hours at a time on Wednesday, October 6 to allow the Mason County Special Operations Rescue Team to perform search and rescue training. The bridge which crosses over the South Fork Skokomish is located on Forest Service Road 2340 northwest of Shelton, WA. Each year the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and regional partners respond to search and rescue operations in the South Fork Skokomish Canyon under and adjacent to the bridge.
Forest officials are reminding the public that areas surrounding the High Steel Bridge are closed to the public due to the high- danger posed by the deep canyon, steep cliffs, and fast-moving water.
“By only using the High Steel Bridge as a roadway, visitors can keep both themselves and our partners at Mason County Sheriff safe,” said Yewah Lau, Hood Canal District Ranger. “This training helps prepare emergency response personnel for incidents, but it is our intent that forest users respect the closure order and not trespass into the area.”
The training allows for the Mason County Special Operations Rescue Team to mimic the rescue scenarios frequently seen at the High Steel Bridge and perform operations safely.
For more information about the bridge closure, contact the Hood Canal Ranger District at 360-765-2200. For alerts and notices, follow us @olympicforest or visit www.fs.usda.gov/olympic.