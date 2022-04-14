SHELTON – The Historic Preservation Board is now accepting applications to fill multiple vacancies. The Board has seven members which are appointed by the City Council.
Board members serve a three-year term, and at least five members must be Shelton residents.
The Historic Preservation Board is responsible for identifying and actively encouraging the conservation of Shelton's historic resources by:
- Initiating and maintaining a register of historic places,
- Reviewing proposed changes to register properties,
- Raising community awareness of the city's history and historic resources,
- Serving as the city's primary resource in matters of history, historic planning and preservation.
Applicants must have a demonstrated interest in historic preservation and possess qualities of impartiality and broad judgment. Applicants should have experience in identifying, evaluating and protecting historic resources.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to Jason Dose, City Planner, either by email at jason.dose@sheltonwa.gov or by mail to the Shelton Civic Center, located at 525 West Cota Street. Applications are due by Tuesday, April 26.