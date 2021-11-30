For the second straight year, the Olympia Police Department (OPD) will partner with other City departments to brighten Olympia’s December nights during a series of parades featuring City vehicles and holiday lights.
After initiating the parade idea in 2020 to help Olympia celebrate its community and enjoy the winter season in a COVID-19-safe way, OPD is excited to bring back the popular events. Three parade routes, including in West Olympia on December 2, the southeastern part of the City on December 9, and the northeastern section and the South Capitol Neighborhood on December 16, will bring some additional light to the darker winter season. Each parade will begin at 6 p.m.; the one in West Olympia will last for about 90 minutes while the other two will conclude after about an hour.
As they did in 2020, the Olympia Fire Department as well as the City’s Parks, Arts & Recreation, Waste ReSources, and Transportation departments will participate. In addition, for the first time, vehicles from the OPD’s Crisis Response Unit and the Community Planning & Development Building Division will join the parades. All told, the participating departments will supply each parade with an impressive string of large vehicles decked out in holiday lights and festive decorations.