November 5, 2021 – Olympia, Wash. – The change of season at The Olympia Farmers Market means beautiful fall and winter produce and wonderful handcrafted items from some of your favorite local artisans.
Shop local first and grab a handmade centerpiece, holiday-inspired table runner, hand-blown glasses and wood serving tray to present the perfect farm-to-table meal. The Market will have plenty of baked goods, cheeses, jams, sauces, seafood, fresh and cured meats and more to create memorable holiday meals!
Holiday Market Hours at The Olympia Farmers Market begin Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7. November through December 19, the Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. And to help you prepare for the holidays, they will also be open December 22 - 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Holiday Shoppers Delight!
You’ll find fresh produce, artisan foods, inspired art and jewelry, practical and whimsical gifts - something for everyone on your holiday list!
The Market will be closed December 25 and 26 and will reopen Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. January, February, and March the Market will be open every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.