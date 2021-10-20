QUILCENE - A Quilcene family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.
Quilcene Fire and Rescue says the fire quickly consumed the home just after 7:00 A.M. When fire crews arrived, the blaze had spread to a nearby travel trailer and shed.
Firefighters from Brinnon, East Jefferson and Port Ludlow responded to the fire. The home’s two occupants and dog were able to evacuate safely.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The family has reportedly been receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and has been placed into temporary housing as they try to find a new home.