ORTING - May 10 marked the opening of Quixote Communities’ homeless veteran housing compound in Orting.
The opening of the housing units comes after homeless veteran communities were built in Olympia in 2013.
As for the village in Orting, at full capacity, the tiny homes will be able to house 35 homeless individuals who served in the American military. The village is situated on the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs’ Soldiers Home campus.
An online grand opening event will take place on May 25 at 12:15 p.m. at www.quixotecommunities.org.
“With hundreds of homeless veterans in Pierce County alone, we are thrilled to be able to provide permanent supportive housing to some of the homeless men and women who have served our country,” said Jaycie Osterberg, Executive Director of Quixote Communities. “Quixote Communities will provide our residents one-on-one staff support to help them determine and meet their needs. They will also benefit from a built-in community of peers surrounding them. We want to help Pierce County veterans get housed, stay housed, and have a better quality of life”.
Each tiny home is energy-smart, heated, well-insulated, and built to code with the quality required of a permanent dwelling. They are fully furnished and have a private toilet, shower, and sink. In addition to the tiny homes, there is a large community center with a spacious kitchen, dining area, multipurpose room, staff offices, computer area, as well as laundry facilities.
There are three full-time staff on hand at each of the three communities, including a Program Manager, Case Manager, and Volunteer Coordinator.
In partnership with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, Quixote Communities offers services to vets including transportation, care coordination, behavioral health services, and life skills classes. The village also uses the Recovery Housing model, which provides a clean and sober living environment to its residents.
Construction on the Shelton project is expected to begin sometime in 2021. There will be 7-four-plexes and 1-duplex (30 homes total). The village will be built at North 13 Street in Shelton.